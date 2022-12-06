Look: Mystery Woman With Raiders Owner Has Been Identified

Over the weekend, a blonde woman sitting next to Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis stole social media's attention.

The football world wasn't exactly sure who she was. Well, that mystery didn't last too long, as the woman has been identified.

According to multiple reports, the woman is Hayden Hopkins, a Las Vegas-based Cirque Du Soleil performer. Outkick snapped a picture of her Instagram story to where she took a photo of the field from her seat, which also showed her wearing jeans and silver stilettos.

According to a report from the New York Post, Hopkins said her relationship with Davis is platonic.

"Haha MD [Mark Davis] is a legend! He’s my neighbor/friend. Fun game," she said in response to a fan.

Hopkins made her Cirque Du Soleil debut in April 2017, with Mystère at Treasure Island in Las Vegas.