Look: NASCAR Announced Significant Suspension Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon NASCAR announced a significant penalty for the Team Penske No. 12 crew.

In a statement released today, NASCAR assessed the crew a penalty for a lost wheel during last Saturday’s Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway

"Ryan Blaney headed to pit road in the 93rd of 500 laps in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race after his No. 12 Mustang slowed with a flat tire," the statement said. "As he left his pit box, the left-rear wheel detached and veered through a handful of pit stalls, ending at the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing slot."

Here's more from NASCAR:

As a result of the violation of Section 10.5.2.6.D in the NASCAR Cup Series Rule Book, officials issued four-race suspensions each to three team members — crew chief Jonathan Hassler, and pit-crew members Zachary Price (rear-tire changer) and Graham Stoddard (jack). Those suspensions are set to start this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway and end after the Oct. 16 event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Despite the incident, Blaney continued to a 30th-place finish at Bristol and advanced to the Round of 12 in the Cup Series Playoffs.