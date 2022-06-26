Look: NASCAR Cup Series Facing Tough Weather Sunday

MADISON, IL - JUNE 05: A NASCAR Cup Series logo is seen in the pedestrian tunnel during the NASCAR Cup Series Inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter on June 5, 2022, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

NASCAR fans could be in for a long day on Sunday.

The latest Cup Series race is set to take place down in Nashville, but there looks to be some nasty storms on the horizon.

The storms aren't moving super fast, but they seem destined to impact this race.

If the race is impacted by delays, it'll likely be because of lightning in the vicinity. Hopefully, that delay won't last super long and the race will be able to finish sometime on Sunday night.

Today's race is called the "Ally 400 and it's set to start at 5 p.m. ET. Kyle Larson will look to win his second race in a row at this venue after edging out Ross Chastain last year.

The race will be televised by NBC.