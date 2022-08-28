Look: NASCAR Driver Announced His Engagement Saturday

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 24: A general view of cars entering pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) Logan Riely/Getty Images

Kyle Weatherman had a special day on Saturday.

Not only did he race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but he also announced that he is now engaged to his girlfriend. He posted a couple of pictures to his Twitter account on Saturday night.

Prior to posting this, Weatherman got 22nd in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen. He also announced this prior to his birthday, which is today (Aug. 28).

Weatherman has been dating his now-fiance Mel Brooks for the last several years. She's a big TikTok star and even has 125K followers on her account.

Congrats to Kyle and Meg on their engagement!