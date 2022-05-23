Look: NASCAR Driver Furious After The All-Star Controversy

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 23: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx All in for Small Business Toyota, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Denny Hamlin isn't happy with how the all-star race ended on Sunday night.

Ryan Blaney initially took home the win until there was a caution flag for Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who got in a wreck. Blaney was less than 100 yards away from winning the race.

Per MotorSport.com, under NASCAR's normal rules, Blaney would've won the race anyway, but due to the special rules for this race, the winner of the final segment had to win under a green flag.

The race then went into a two-lap overtime but Blaney had already taken down his window net thinking he won. NASCAR didn't see it and he still ended up winning as he barely beat Hamlin.

Hamlin hates this new rule, despite almost winning the race in the end.

“This isn’t a Denny Hamlin judgment call,” Hamlin said. “I’m just saying, whatever the rule is, let’s be consistent and play by the rules. It’s unfortunate because he made a mistake. He should have won the race the first time. He was 100 yards from winning the race. But many cars have not won races because of a green-white-checkered or a mistake on a restart at the end. Those things happen.”

We'll have to see if NASCAR changes this rule for next year's all-star race.