Look: NASCAR Driver Had Scary Moment Following Race

(Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

A NASCAR driver avoided what could've been a serious injury during his post-race interview on Friday night.

John Hunter Nemechek won the Dead on Tools 200 at Darlington Raceway on Friday evening. It was the first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win for the NASCAR driver.

Following the win, someone threw a full beer in Nemechek's direction.

Thankfully, it missed.

That could've been really bad. Full beer cans will do serious damage if they make contact.

Here's another angle:

Be better, everyone.