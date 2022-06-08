Look: NASCAR Driver Has Special Car For Pride Month

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 21: Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Before the NASCAR world flocks to Sonoma Raceway, there will be a few significant shifts in paint schemes for Hendrick Motorsports.

The team announced that all four driver will have a new paint scheme for the

"Defending race winner Kyle Larson will sport the HendrickCars.com look on his No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1," the team said in statement. "The No. 9 team with Chase Elliott return to the NAPA AUTO PARTS colors on the No. 9 Chevy Camaro."

"The RaptorTough.com livery remains on the No. 24 Camaro of William Byron this weekend," the statement continues with a look at the paint schemes. "Alex Bowman will carry a special Ally look on the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that celebrates Pride Month and features the company's motto of 'better together.'"

Here's a look at Bowman's car.

Bowman will be driving the car this weekend at the Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday afternoon.

What do you think of the new look?