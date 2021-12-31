Look: NASCAR Driver Reveals His Controversial New Car

A NASCAR driver’s controversial new paint job is going viral on social media.

Brandon Brown, a 28-year-old driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, unveiled his “Let’s Go Brandon” car this week.

“Let’s Go Brandon” has become a popular chant among the right. It’s essentially code for f— Joe Biden.

Last October, Brown was being interviewed on NBC, when the crowd broke out in a “f— Joe Biden” chant. The on-air reporter said the crowd was chanting “Let’s Go Brandon!” instead.

Brown unveiled his new car this week, as it’s sponsored by the “Let’s Go Brandon” alternate coin.

Check it out:

I’m excited to welcome @LGBcoin_io aboard my No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro as our 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series full season primary partner! Press release: https://t.co/yWfkonk8vO pic.twitter.com/s8PkfCtnVD — Brandon Brown (@brandonbrown_68) December 30, 2021

Brown had previously made it clear that he wasn’t going to get involved in any political debates.

“I have no interest in leading some political fight,” Brown said. “I race cars. I am not going to endorse anyone, and I am certainly not going to tell anyone how to vote.”

However, NASCAR is reportedly still reviewing the latest “Let’s Go Brandon” sponsorship.

If it sticks, Brown will be racing with the car in the Xfinity Series.