Look: NASCAR Driver Was Booed Heavily Sunday Afternoon
NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs did not receive a warm welcome from the Martinsville faithful ahead of Sunday's Xfinity 500.
Many fans los respect for the 20-year-old after his controversial bump of Brandon Jones to capture the win on Saturday.
Here's how he was received via TSJ Sports' Noah Lewis:
The clip got some reaction from on social media.
"Praise the lord," a user tweeted.
"Gettin him ready for that 18 car in cup. First he takes Rowdys job, now hes takin his boos," laughed a longtime racing fan.
"Jesus Christ* being announced," another trolled.
After yesterday's win, Gibbs went as far as comparing himself to Jesus. Saying, "Jesus was hated first and among all the people. That's a part of it [...] silencing out the crowd."
The crowd didn't appear to be silenced at all on Sunday.