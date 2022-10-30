Look: NASCAR Driver Was Booed Heavily Sunday Afternoon

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 31: A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on October 31, 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs did not receive a warm welcome from the Martinsville faithful ahead of Sunday's Xfinity 500.

Many fans los respect for the 20-year-old after his controversial bump of Brandon Jones to capture the win on Saturday.

Here's how he was received via TSJ Sports' Noah Lewis:

The clip got some reaction from on social media.

"Praise the lord," a user tweeted.

"Gettin him ready for that 18 car in cup. First he takes Rowdys job, now hes takin his boos," laughed a longtime racing fan.

"Jesus Christ* being announced," another trolled.

After yesterday's win, Gibbs went as far as comparing himself to Jesus. Saying, "Jesus was hated first and among all the people. That's a part of it [...] silencing out the crowd."

The crowd didn't appear to be silenced at all on Sunday.