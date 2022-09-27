Look: NASCAR Driver's College-Themed Car Is Going Viral

NASCAR Truck Series driver Chase Purdy will be repping the Rebels in enemy territory this weekend at Talladega.

On Tuesday, Hattori Racing shared that Purdy's No. 61 Toyota Tundra will don the colors of his alma mater Ole Miss in advance of the school's highly anticipated game vs. No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday.

Purdy's Hotty Toddy themed car started to go viral on social media.

Purdy will look to best his top career finish of 19 with a big win Bama.