Look: NASCAR Fan's Wild Sunburn Is Going Viral Today

MADISON, IL - JUNE 05: A NASCAR Cup Series logo is seen in the pedestrian tunnel during the NASCAR Cup Series Inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter on June 5, 2022, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

For the last 18 years, NASCAR fan Kenny Hunt has repped his favorite Watkins Glen drivers in a very unique way.

Better known as "Sunburn Man," Hunt once again patterned his sunburnt skin in honor of No. 9 Chase Elliott.

While some NASCAR fans may rock a shirt or a hat, all Hunt needs is some sun and a beer.

Sunday's race at The Glen leaves winless drivers only two more chances to make the 16-driver playoff beginning September 4.

Elliott, the Cup Series points leader, doesn't have to worry about missing out on the playoff. But that didn't stop the two-time Watkins Glen winner from locking up pole position during Saturday's qualifying.

Engines start at 3 PM ET.