Look: NASCAR Fan's Wild Sunburn Is Going Viral Today
For the last 18 years, NASCAR fan Kenny Hunt has repped his favorite Watkins Glen drivers in a very unique way.
Better known as "Sunburn Man," Hunt once again patterned his sunburnt skin in honor of No. 9 Chase Elliott.
While some NASCAR fans may rock a shirt or a hat, all Hunt needs is some sun and a beer.
Sunday's race at The Glen leaves winless drivers only two more chances to make the 16-driver playoff beginning September 4.
Elliott, the Cup Series points leader, doesn't have to worry about missing out on the playoff. But that didn't stop the two-time Watkins Glen winner from locking up pole position during Saturday's qualifying.
Engines start at 3 PM ET.