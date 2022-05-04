Look: NASCAR Reveals Its 2023 Hall Of Fame Class

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 22: A general view of the NASCAR Hall of Fame prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Championship Banquet at Charlotte Convention Center on November 22, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Earlier this week, NASCAR announced the finalists for the upcoming class of 2023 Hall of Fame finalists.

A plethora of former greats and fan favorites were among the finalists. However, only three made it into the Hall of Fame this week, according to a statement from NASCAR.

"Matt Kenseth, Kirk Shelmerdine and Hershel McGriff were announced Wednesday as the newest additions to the list of legends to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame," NASCAR said.

Kenseth, 50, earned a spot in the Hall in his first year on the ballot. The Wisconsin native was one of the best on the track for nearly two decades, claiming the 2003 championship and two Daytona 500 crowns among other well-known races.

In his third year on the ballot, Shelmerdine finally heard his name called. During his illustrious racing career, he earned four Cup Series championships as the longtime crew chief for the legendary Dale Earnhardt.

As for McGriff, the 94-year-old was a mainstay in the former Winston West Series. He competed there for nearly 70 years before earning a spot in the Hall of Fame this week.

Congratulations to all!