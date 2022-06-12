Look: NASCAR Reveals Special Grand Marshals For Sunday

MADISON, IL - JUNE 05: A NASCAR Cup Series logo is seen in the pedestrian tunnel during the NASCAR Cup Series Inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter on June 5, 2022, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Sunday's NASCAR event at Sonoma Raceway will feature a pair of Hall of Famers as the track's honorary Grand Marshals.

According to NASCAR On FOX, the Bella Twins, Nikki and Brie will make an appearance at the Toyota Save Mart 350.

Racing fans reacted to the announcement on Twitter over the weekend.

"Daily reminder that the Bella Twins are relevant in more ways then wrestling fans want to admit," said one user.

"Does NASCAR and WWE have a special partnership?" asked another fan. "So many WWE people at NASCAR races."

"#FearlessNikki #BrieMode TWIN MAGIC."

The race at Sonoma gets started at 4 PM ET on FS1.

Kyle Larson in the No. 5 Chevrolet snagged pole position for the event. Followed by Chase Elliott, Chris Buescher, Michael McDowell and Tyler Reddick.