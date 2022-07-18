Look: NASCAR World Celebrating Hailie Deegan On Monday

MADISON, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 20: Hailie Deegan, driver of the #1 Monster Ford, waits the grid prior to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 presented by CK Power at Gateway Motorsports Park on August 20, 2021 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

It's officially Hailie Deegan's birthday today (Jul. 18).

Deegan is now 21 years old (she can now legally purchase alcohol in the United States).

NASCAR fans were quick to wish her a happy birthday on social media.

Deegan is currently part of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. She finished 10th in last Saturday's race in Ohio and is currently 22nd overall in the truck series standings.

There's one more race in the regular season before the playoffs begin. That final race will be held on Saturday, Jul. 23 from Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania.

Perhaps Deegan will get some good birthday luck for that race. It's set to start at Noon ET and will be televised by FS1.