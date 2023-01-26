Look: NASCAR World Is Praying After Thursday Fire

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - MARCH 27: Mike Marlar, driver of the #56 LIftKits4Less.com Chevrolet, Jake Griffin, driver of the #34 Great Escapes RV Center Toyota, race and Stewart Friesen, driver of the #52 Halmar International Toyota, during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 27, 2021 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The NASCAR world is collectively holding its breath and offering prayers for a racing team that just had a fire in their primary shop.

On Thursday, Reaume Brothers Racing announced that a fire broke out in their shop. Three team members sustained injuries and had to be transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

"Earlier this afternoon, there was a fire at the RBR shop. An investigation into the cause is ongoing. We are in the process of determining the extent of the damages. More importantly, a few of our team members did sustain injuries during the fire and are being transported for medical treatment. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers," Reaume Brothers Racing said in a statement.

Per NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, three members were hospitalized - one is being treated for smoke inhalation, one is being treated for burns, and a third was treated and released.

NASCAR fans and other teams have all come out to offer their thoughts and prayers to Reaume Brothers Racing and everyone affected by the fire:

Reaume Brothers Racing opened its doors in 2018 and currently competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Their drivers have competed in over 150 races with their No. 33 Xfinity Series car and No. 33 and 34 Truck Series trucks.

We wish Reaume Brothers Racing and especially the three team members who were injured a full and speedy recovery.