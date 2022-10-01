Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Crew Member's Awful Decision

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 08: A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 08, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

One member of Hailie Deegan's Ford pit crew was reportedly stripped of their NASCAR credential and escorted from the track after an awful decision during Saturday's Truck Series race.

The crew member ran into the infield for a loose tire under green-flag conditions, an obvious penalty.

That resulted in a yellow caution flag to be waved with 30 laps to go.

The NASCAR world reacted to the crew member's actions on social media.

"This was literally the stupidest thing I've seen in the sport my god," one fan commented.

"This is just peak Talladega right here," another replied.

"Hey [TJ Majors] surely you weren’t the one who told him to go and get that tire?!" another user asked.

"Yeah you can’t do that on a live race track."

"Guy is an idiot...but pulling his credential and booting him from the track seems a bit excessive," another tweeted.

Deegan may also be looking for a new jackman as the tire carrier appeared to be pulling double duty at today's race.