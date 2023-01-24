Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Admission

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 07: Dale Earnhardt Jr, driver of the #88 Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com at Martinsville Speedway on April 07, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr. had a funny admission via Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Earnhardt Jr., who's one of the best NASCAR drivers of all time, tweeted on Tuesday that he does miss being a driver but will never miss a random test day for his car.

"There are a lot of things I miss about being a Nascar Cup driver but a late January 2 day test at Phoenix is definitely not one of them," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.

Earnhardt then went on to tweet that he thinks Phoenix is a bit far to go in terms of having his car tested.

The NASCAR world went on to agree with Earnhardt.

"I didn’t go to many tests. Thank God. There’s nothing more useless than a spotter at a test with minimal cars and no drafting," Brett Griffin tweeted.

"Probably doesn't help it's cold as hell out here right now," another tweet read.

There's a chance that Earnhardt Jr. could change his opinion if NASCAR moves the test location from Phoenix to somewhere more central.