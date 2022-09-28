Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Jr's Car Suggestion
NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes it's time for Richard Childress Racing to retire the number of his late father.
Jr. reportedly wants Childress to shelve the iconic No. 3 and its font and it definitely got racing fans talking.
The NASCAR world reacted to Dale Jr.'s comments on social media.
To this point, there are no officially retired numbers in NASCAR. But one would think if there were to be one, it would be the great Dale Earnhardt who continues to have a lasting impact two decades after his death.