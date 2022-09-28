Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major Appeal News

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Harrison Burton, driver of the #21 Motorcraft/DEX Imaging Ford, flips after an on-track incident with Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Advent Health Chevrolet, Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Toyota, and William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, during the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Hendrick Motorsports has decided to appeal the $50K penalty that William Byron was assessed on Tuesday.

Byron was fined that amount for bumping fellow driver Denny Hamlin out of position during a late-race caution during Sunday's race. He was also hit with a 25-point penalty in both the driver and team owner standings.

Before Byron got penalized, he was third in the Cup Series Playoffs. Now, he's 10th out of the 12 remaining eligible drivers going into Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway.

NASCAR fans had plenty of reactions to this news when it was put out there.

"He obviously meant to hit him 'cause he accelerated, but not sure if he meant to spin him. Didn't seem to care. NASCAR is making up for not paying attention during the race. Going to the back of the field would have been better than this penalty. Not sure if it will be overturned," one fan tweeted.

"Appealing a flagrant violation is certainly going to end well," another fan tweeted.

There's currently no word on when the appeal will be heard by NASCAR.