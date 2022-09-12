Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Michael Jordan's Message

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 08: NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on from the 23XI Racing pit box during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 08, 2021 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace got a massive win on Sunday in the Hollywood Casino 400.

Wallace won his second Cup Series race of his career on Sunday and Michael Jordan was fired up about it.

"Huge congrats to Bubba and the entire 45 team on today's great win. Bubba has now proven he's a winner with the 23 and the 45. Let's go!" Jordan said.

This race was the second straight one where a playoff driver didn't win. Erik Jones won the Cook Out Southern 400 on Sept. 4.

Fans are super excited for Wallace after he notched the win.

Wallace will have a chance to get his third-career Cup Series win next Saturday in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race in Bristol.