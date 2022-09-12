Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Michael Jordan's Message
Bubba Wallace got a massive win on Sunday in the Hollywood Casino 400.
Wallace won his second Cup Series race of his career on Sunday and Michael Jordan was fired up about it.
"Huge congrats to Bubba and the entire 45 team on today's great win. Bubba has now proven he's a winner with the 23 and the 45. Let's go!" Jordan said.
This race was the second straight one where a playoff driver didn't win. Erik Jones won the Cook Out Southern 400 on Sept. 4.
Fans are super excited for Wallace after he notched the win.
Wallace will have a chance to get his third-career Cup Series win next Saturday in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race in Bristol.