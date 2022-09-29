Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Most "Hated" Driver News

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - MAY 15: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem Toyota, leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

A recent ranking of the most hated drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series has been going viral recently.

On Wednesday, Associated Press writer Jenna Fryer posted the result of a Gambling.com study on the percentage of Twitter posts about NASCAR drivers deemed negative. Anyone who has followed NASCAR even peripherally for the past two years can probably guess who the most-hated driver was.

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace came in as the most-hated driver in NASCAR with a whopping 30.1-percent of all tweets deemed to have a negative sentiment. No other NASCAR driver had even a 20-percent negative sentiment.

But some of the other drivers that made the list such as Cody Ware, Ty Dillon and Justin Haley were head-scratchers as none of them were particularly bad or controversial. Fans on Twitter have also made it clear that they know the reason why Bubba Wallace was on top of the list:

Love him or hate him, Bubba Wallace showed in 2022 that he belongs on the NASCAR Cup circuit.

Wallace narrowly came in second in the Daytona 500 to start the year and has eight top 10 finishes this season.

Earlier this month, Wallace won the Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas, making him the first African-American driver to win multiple races on the NASCAR top circuit.

A good number of his fans have rallied around him in response to the endless amount of hate he gets - and he's proving his new supporters right for being on his side.