Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday Night's Finish

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A general view of the track and stadium during qualifying for the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum NASCAR Cup Series race on February 05, 2022, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NASCAR returned to the LA Coliseum on Sunday night for the Busch Light Clash and it saw Martin Truex Jr. pull away with the win.

The driver of the No. 19 Toyota was able to separate himself in the final lap of a race that saw 15 cautions. Edging out Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch and Alex Bowman to put Joe Gibbs Racing back in victory lane.

The NASCAR World reacted to Sunday night's finish on social media.

"The man!!!!" a fan tweeted at Truex.

"Martin Truex Jr opens up the 75th season of NASCAR, by winning The Clash at the Coliseum!" reported WETM's Nick Ketter. "It was a caution filled and wild day of racing with no points on the line. The regular season begins with Daytona speed weeks and Daytona 500 next week."

"And just like that NASCAR season is back!" said Atlanta Motor Speedway.

"Congrats Martin Truex Jr.!" another fan replied. "Hard fought and well deserved! What a way to start the new season!"

A great way to get things going after a struggle of a 2022 season for the 42-year-old NASCAR vet.