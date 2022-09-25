Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Big Crash

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - JULY 10: Kyle Busch, driver of the #54 Extra Gum Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Credit Karma Money 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2021 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Last week Kyle Busch finished 34th and was knocked out of the NASCAR Cup Playoffs as a result. Unfortunately, he's been hit with more bad luck at the EchoPark Automotive 500 and is once again finishing his racing day early.

During Stage 1 of the race at Texas Motor Speedway, Busch got turned sideways and crashed into a wall. He was forced out of the race for a second week in a row and finished 36th - dead last in the first Round of 12 race.

Fortunately, Busch was okay. He later attributed his crash to a tire issue that he initially believed was a flat. He's now gone DNF in three of his last four races.

NASCAR fans were gutted for Busch but happy that he wasn't hurt. Though a few have been joking that Busch hasn't been quite the same since announcing his move to Richard Childress Racing earlier this month:

Kyle Busch had a brilliant start to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series. He had 11 top 10 finishes in his first 15 races while driving the No. 18 car, including a win at the Food City Dirt Race.

Since mid-June though, Busch has just two top 10 finishes and none in the top eight. His final few races with Joe Gibbs Racing aren't going well right now.

Can Busch overcome this recent run of bad luck and get one more big finish before the racing season is over?