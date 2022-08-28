Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Massive Crash

DAYTONA, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Brad Keselowski (#6 RFK Racing Kohler Generators Ford) leads during the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on February 20, 2022 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A huge crash just went down at NASCAR's Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona.

Going into the first and second turns nearly half the field got caught up in a collision that allowed Austin Dillon's No. 3 car to steal the lead.

The NASCAR world reacted to Sunday's wreck on social media.

"Rain at 200 MPH will do this very crazy wreck," one user replied.

"One of the most insane things I’ve seen in racing. Holy [expletive]," another commented.

"Wtf?!? I’m with Chase Elliott, should have been at Bristol," tweeted Dan Flynn.

"Absolute chaos," said Dillon Gaudet.

"So many just lose grip simultaneously because it was pouring for a couple seconds in Turn 1," tweeted Thomas Patrick.

Hopefully all the drivers involved are okay, it looks like Sunday's race is over for a number of big names.