Look: NASCAR World Reacts To The Michael Jordan Photo

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 08: NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on from the 23XI Racing pit box during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 08, 2021 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Kurt Busch got to be a part of something special over the weekend.

Busch, Bubba Wallace, and Denny Hamlin got to be in a photo with NBA all-time great Michael Jordan right next to a car. The car looks like it's for Jordan's 23XI Racing team.

Here's the photo:

NASCAR fans had some great reactions to this picture when Busch tweeted it out.

Jordan has been getting more into racing over the years. He even has a team named "23XI Racing" and it's co-owned by Hamlin.

Busch also races for Jordan's team after it was announced last year that he'd be changing teams.

Hamlin partnered with Jordan to start the team centered around Wallace at the start.

There will likely be many more legendary photos with these four in the near future.