Look: NASCAR World Reacts To The Parade Decision

NASCAR will be prominently featured in this year's Rose Parade.

The racing organization will have a special float at this year's event kick off the 75th anniversary season and promote the Clash at the Coliseum.

Take a look at some concept art for the float design here:

The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Haven’t really had too much of a reason to watch the Rose Bowl Parade. But this gives a good reason to," one fan wrote.

"I always wanted NASCAR to be in the macys thanksgiving parade with the champion on the float and the winning car," another said.

"Can't wait to see what it looks like!" another added.

“We’re beyond thrilled to be participating in such an incredible spectacle as the Rose Parade,” NASCAR Vice President of Marketing Services Patrick Rogers said. “There’s truly no better way to enter NASCAR’s 75th year than by celebrating at an event that brings people together through immense creativity and color. With a theme that so closely resembles the growth of our sport and organization, I can’t wait to see our float come to life in the new year.”

As is tradition for the annual parade, the float will be entirely decorated with natural elements such as "florals, seeds, fresh leaves, nuts, spices and other herbage."

Here's NASCAR's full description of the parade float:

NASCAR’s float design features the renowned entrance of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with the Olympic Caldron atop the Peristyle, with speedy stock cars racing around a track surrounded by checkered flags, ribbons, palm trees and more, headed by the diamond logo to signify the start NASCAR’s 75th year. The float stands 25 feet tall, from the base to the top of the flame, and 55 feet in length. The Coliseum façade will be decorated with light and dark sesame seeds while the caldron will be coated in Green Tea leaf, with warmly hued carnation petals as the flame. The cars, track, ribbons and checkered flags will be adorned with elements such as red cranberry seed, black seaweed, rice, orange lentils, poppy seeds, blue statice and ground green split pea. The NASCAR 75 diamond logo will be made up of various seeds and decorated with yellow strawflower, red carnation and blue statice, representing those three famous colors in the NASCAR bar mark. All of the float’s design elements will sit atop a base of hot pink, orange and red roses with sprinkles of blue florals throughout. Finally, a portion of the float will bring to life philanthropic efforts in California highlighted by a NASCAR-themed license plate in partnership with the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA), with proceeds benefitting Expo Park, parks in the Fontana, Calif. area and the NASCAR Foundation.

The Rose Parade, part of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses, will take place on January 2 before the college football Rose Bowl.