Look: NASCAR World Reacts To The Tony Stewart Photo

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 14: Tony Stewart speaks during the press conference held at the zMAX Dragway on October 14, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images) Mike Comer/Getty Images

Tony Stewart was not happy after Saturday night's Camping World SRX Series at South Boston Speedway.

Stewart got into with Ernie Francis Jr. in the garage area, grabbing onto the driver's fire suit and giving him an earful.

Stewart's frustration reportedly stemmed from the pair making contact under caution early in the second heat. The three-time Cup Series champion let loose in a post-race interview with pit reporter Willy T. Ribbs.

They pissed off Uncle Tony right now, so they’re about ready to get a dose of it they don’t want. Trust me, I know every dirty trick and got it in my bag. When you’re following somebody and the guy’s outside and as soon as he gets clear, he just turns down across, that’s the dumbest shit you can do, I swear to God. I’m just done playing nice with everybody. Anybody touches me, I’m touching back times five. I’m just done jacking with some of these clowns.

The NASCAR world reacted to a photo of an enraged Tony Stewart over the weekend.

"I think it would be impossible for me to love another race driver more than Tony Stewart," tweeted NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin. "Say what you want but to me he is gold."

"I can soooooo see a recreation of the Smoke/Logano deal at Auto Club but with Willy T. Ribbs instead of the late Steve Byrnes," laughed another user.

"You can take the man out of the smoke, can’t take the Smoke out of the man."

"Great race and yeah, this was awesome," said another fan.

Watch out for Uncle Tony at a raceway near you.