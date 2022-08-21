Look: NASCAR World Reacts To The Wild Sunburn Photo

LONG POND, PA - JULY 24: Kyle Busch (#18 Joe Gibbs Racing M&M's Toyota) drives during the NASCAR Cup Series M&MS Fan Appreciation 400 on July 24, 2022 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A NASCAR fan has some new crazy sunburn on Sunday afternoon.

Kenny Hunt, who's known as the "Sunburn Guy", showed off the sunburn on his chest and his back. He has "Chase Elliott" and his number "9" on his chest, plus "2022 Champ" along with that same number on his back.

Fans had all sorts of different reactions to this viral photo.

Sunday's NASCAR race is taking place at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York. Hopefully, this fan has the time of his life, despite being badly sunburnt.

The race is set to start at 3 p.m. ET and you can watch it on USA Network.