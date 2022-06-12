Look: NASCAR's Grand Marshals Are Going Viral On Sunday

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 21: Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Grand Marshals for Sunday's NASCAR race have officially arrived at Sonoma Raceway.

Earlier in the day, it was revealed that the Bella Twins, Nikki and Brie, will be the Grand Marshals for the race.

They look pretty happy to be there, based on this recent photo.

The Bella Twins were a professional wrestling tag team who fought in the WWE from 2007-15.

They then announced their retirement from wrestling in 2019 before being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

Sunday's race just got underway in California and right now, it's Kyle Larson that's in the lead. Chase Elliott, Chris Buescher, Michael McDowell, and Tyler Reddick round out the top five.

The race is currently being televised by FS1.