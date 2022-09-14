Look: Nasty Brawl Breaks Out During High School Football Game

A high school football brawl down in Texas reportedly got so ugly that every single player was ejected, forcing the game to be called early.

The Thursday night fight was between Fort Worth Eastern Hills and Dallas Roosevelt.

In a statement from the UIL via USA Today:

The UIL [University Interscholastic League] is aware of the incident involving Fort Worth Eastern Hills and Dallas Roosevelt high school students during a football game on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The school and the local district executive committee are investigating and have the authority to impose penalties for involved students. The UIL will continue to gather information.

It's not clear what sparked the fight, but Dr. Silvia Salinas, the Executive Director of Athletics for Dallas ISD says that's not important.

Saying, "It didn't matter who started it. The issue is both teams were involved in the altercation."

Eastern Hills was awarded the win in the forfeit.