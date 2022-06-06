Look: National Anthem At MLB Game Sunday Went Viral

ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 10: General view as fans stand for the national anthem with a giant American flag on the field and a US military flyover before the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in the Angels home opener on April 10, 2015 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

It seems like every year there's a rendition of the U.S. national anthem that raises the bar for other performers.

A special version of the national anthem at a recent Oakland A's game may have just raised the bar for 2022. Prior to yesterday's game against the Boston Red Sox, Caroline McCaskey performed the Star-Spangled Banner - with a test.

McCaskey performed the iconic song using a musical saw. It's a special talent of hers that she has apparently won competitions with across the country.

If you thought that the rendition would sound like nails on chalkboard you'd be sorely mistaken. McCaskey managed to get the saw to sound like a soprano opera singer in the performance.

Take a look and listen:

Fans aren't entirely sure what to make of it. The comments range from confused to amazed:

"Whatever I expected a goddamn saw to sound like, this wasn't it," one fan replied.

"Weird as hell, but still better than Fergie," wrote another.

"I was todays years old when I first heard the national anthem played on a got damn saw. And this happened on Oakland! Not Alabama or Kentucky- OAKTOWN!"

Caroline McCaskey certainly has a unique talent there. Her musical saw has been featured in multiple orchestras as well.

Perhaps we'll see her perform the national anthem for an even bigger game in the near future too.