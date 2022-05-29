Look: National Anthem At The Indy 500 Is Going Viral

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 30: Scott Dixon of New Zealand, driver of the #9 PNC Bank Grow Up Great Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, cheers with his family during a military flyover prior to the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The 2022 Indianapolis 500 is underway and more fans are tuning in for this one than they have in years. So NBC made sure to have a superb national anthem rendition in place to make it even better.

Prior to the race, NBC's Mike Tirico introduced singer and actor Jordan Fisher to sing The Star-Spangled Banner. And the next 90 seconds did not disappoint at all.

Fisher gave an incredible rendition of the national anthem. The final few seconds of the performance included a flyover of fighter jets.

The video of Fisher's national anthem is quickly going viral as thousands view the performance. Fans on Twitter definitely appreciated the performance (while some locals complained about how loud the flyover was:

Jordan Fisher has made his mark as a singer, dancer, actor and even a voice actor on some of the biggest media projects in America.

Fisher got his big break in an episode of Nickelodeon's iCarly in 2009. Over the next few years he would appear in a variety of American kids shows before going into more serious roles in the mid-2010s.

Fisher has performed in the critically-acclaimed musical Hamilton, released a dozen promotional singles as a musician, acted in a wide variety of Disney animated and live-action TV shows, and even had a major role in the hit video game Until Dawn.

Hopefully this isn't the last time Jordan Fisher does the national anthem. He really nailed this one.