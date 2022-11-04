Look: National Anthem Before Astros-Phillies Game 5 Went Viral

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 03: Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Jazmine Sullivan performs the national anthem prior to Game 5 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Game 5 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies delivered the tensest moments of the series thus far.

Astros pitcher Justin Verlander finally found his first World Series win after setting unfortunate MLB history by giving up his 10th home run in the fall classic. In the end, the Astros escaped with a 3-2 victory over the Phillies thanks to a few stellar defensive plays.

While the play on the field was spectacular, it was the national anthem before the game even started that left a lasting impression. Grammy Award-winning singer Jazmine Sullivan performed the anthem last night.

By all accounts she knocked it out of the park.

Check it out.

Sullivan isn't new to singing the national anthem ahead of massive sporting events. She and Eric Church performed the anthem together before the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Book her for every anthem moving forward!