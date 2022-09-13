Look: National Title Betting Favorite Emerges After Week 2

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: The SEC logo is on the down markers at the game between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 11, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

National Championship odds have shifted after Week 2 of the college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs are now the odds favorite to defend last year's national title — taking the No. 1 spot from Alabama.

Kirby Smart's powerhouse program is now 1.8/1 to claim victory in this year's title game, per FanDuel.

This shift in odds comes after Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide narrowly squeaked out a 20-19 win over unranked Texas this past weekend. Georgia continued its dominance in Week 2, following a blowout victory over No. 11 Oregon with a 33-0, shutout win over Samford.

The Bulldogs also overtook Alabama in this week's AP poll, jumping into the No. 1 spot.

Georgia will be tested against an SEC opponent this weekend as the program faces off against the unranked South Carolina Gamecocks. The Crimson will look to bounce back and reassert their dominance with a Week 3 matchup against LA-Monroe.

Georgia took down Alabama 33-18 in last year's national title game.