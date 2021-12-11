The Spun

Look: Navy Player’s Postgame Interview Is Going Viral

Navy player postgame interview on CBS.

A Navy football player had quite the postgame admission following his team’s big upset win against Army on Saturday afternoon.

Diego Fagot, a senior linebacker, told Jamie Erdhal that he had no idea that the fake punt snap was coming to him.

Seriously.

“On Navy’s crucial fake punt conversion in the 4th quarter, Diego Fagot had NO CLUE the ball was coming to him,” CBS Sports tweeted following Navy’s upset win over Army.

That’s pretty crazy.

Navy’s head coach admitted that the fake punt was an accident.

Navy beat Army, 17-13, on Saturday afternoon. The Midshipmen were 3-8 heading into Saturday’s game, listed as a 7-point underdog against the 8-3 Black Knights.

Here’s the fake punt that helped secure the win for Navy.

And it was an accident!

Congrats to Navy for the big win.

