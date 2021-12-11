Look: Navy Player’s Postgame Interview Is Going Viral

A Navy football player had quite the postgame admission following his team’s big upset win against Army on Saturday afternoon.

Diego Fagot, a senior linebacker, told Jamie Erdhal that he had no idea that the fake punt snap was coming to him.

Seriously.

“On Navy’s crucial fake punt conversion in the 4th quarter, Diego Fagot had NO CLUE the ball was coming to him,” CBS Sports tweeted following Navy’s upset win over Army.

That’s pretty crazy.

On Navy’s crucial fake punt conversion in the 4th quarter, Diego Fagot had NO CLUE the ball was coming to him 😂 pic.twitter.com/wxbh1rsHlx — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 11, 2021

Navy’s head coach admitted that the fake punt was an accident.

"It was a mistake." – Ken Niumatalolo confirms the fake punt was an accident. Hey, whatever works. https://t.co/bHKjjfyeLj pic.twitter.com/tyiJVOEggU — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 11, 2021

Navy beat Army, 17-13, on Saturday afternoon. The Midshipmen were 3-8 heading into Saturday’s game, listed as a 7-point underdog against the 8-3 Black Knights.

Here’s the fake punt that helped secure the win for Navy.

This fake punt play was instrumental in Navy’s victory over Army. Apparently, the play itself was a mistake 😳 pic.twitter.com/5li4Xrs2eE — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 11, 2021

And it was an accident!

Congrats to Navy for the big win.