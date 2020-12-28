Look: NBA Broadcast Roasts The Golden State Warriors

In what was supposed to be the return of the Golden State Warriors of old, 2020 has shown more of the same for Steve Kerr and his injury-depleted squad.

One of the most anticipated NBA storylines this year was the return of the Warriors’ “Splash Bros” Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Unfortunately for basketball fans and Golden State faithful alike, Thompson will miss another full season due to injury this year.

The sharp shooter sat out all of the 2019-20 season with a torn left ACL. After finally making his return to the court for offseason workouts this year, Thompson suffered yet another brutal season-ending injury — this time tearing his Achilles tendon.

With Thompson out, someone else will need to step up to supplement the scoring of Steph Curry.

According to this Chicago Bulls broadcast, Thompson’s replacements haven’t really been cutting it. A graphic reading “Replacing Klay With Bricks” properly roasted the Warriors struggles from downtown so far this year.

"Replacing Klay With Bricks." The Bulls broadcast has no chill. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mzcQ7ip18H — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 28, 2020

Curry’s new go-to backcourt mates have been less than impressive from three-point range this year. Coming into today, Andrew Wiggins was just 2-10 and Kelly Oubre Jr. 0-11 from behind the arc through two games.

While it’s easy to rag on Golden State’s lesser players, Curry hasn’t been up to standard this year yet either. As arguably the greatest three-point shooter of all time, Curry is only 2-10 from three on the year.

As a team, Golden State are shooting a measly 25.6% from behind the arc. The Warriors have been held under 100 points in each of their blowout losses to Brooklyn and Milwaukee so far this year.

Curry and his team finally broke the 100 mark in tonight’s game against the Bulls, but their three-point percentage still hangs around a poor 35% mark on 14/40 shots.

Chicago currently lead Golden State 112-107 as they head into the final stretch.