Look: NBA Draft Pick's Mom Went Viral Last Night

BROOKLYN, NY - JUNE 23: Dyson Daniels and his family attend the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images) Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall.

While that may have been the surprise of the draft, it certainly wasn't the most viral moment. Before the draft kicked off, some of the prospects walked on stage with their families.

Each and every year, there seems to be a family member that goes viral during that time on stage. This year it was Australian prospect Dyson Daniels' mom who caught social media's attention.

"Dyson Daniels is going to be a trending topic tonight," reporter Troy Machir said.

"NBA twitter gonna blow up after seeing Dyson Daniels mom," another fan said.

She wasn't just going viral for her looks, either. Her name, Brikitta Kool-Daniels, had fans talking too.

"Award for Best Name of the Night goes to Dyson Daniels’ mom: 'Brikitta Kool,'" another fan said.

As for Dyson, he was the No. 8 overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans. He'll have the chance to team up alongside Zion Williamson - who should be back at full strength for the 2022-23 season.