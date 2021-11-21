Look: NBA Fan Threw Up On The Court On Saturday Night

An NBA fan didn’t have the best night while watching the Kings-Jazz game.

During the fourth quarter of the game, a Kings fan threw up on the court near the Jazz bench. It forced the players to have to move away due to how bad it smelled.

This ended up causing a 15-minute delay as the court staff had to clean it up.

I believe that a Kings fan has barfed by the Jazz bench. The Jazz have left that side of the court, the fan has been escorted out of the seats, and crews are cleaning up the mess now. I have not seen this before. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) November 21, 2021

During the delay, players on both teams were both laughing and grossed out.

As for the game itself, Utah ended up coming away with the win, 123-105. It was a close game throughout before the Jazz pulled away in the fourth quarter. They outscored the Kings 39-25 to pull out the victory.

Donovan Mitchell led the way with 26 points and five rebounds while Rudy Gobert wasn’t far behind with 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, and Hassan Whiteside also finished with double figures to help the Jazz get the win.

For the Kings, their struggles continued as they fell to 6-11 overall. Richaun Holmes led the team in scoring with 22 points, while Harrison Barnes was right behind him with 18 points.

Sacramento is now 12th in the Western Conference as it’s now lost seven of eight.