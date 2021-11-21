The Spun

Look: NBA Fan Threw Up On The Court On Saturday Night

A general view of the Sacramento Kings arena.SACRAMENTO, CA - DECEMBER 19: A general view of the Sacramento Kings playing against the Golden State Warriors at Sleep Train Arena on December 19, 2012 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

An NBA fan didn’t have the best night while watching the Kings-Jazz game.

During the fourth quarter of the game, a Kings fan threw up on the court near the Jazz bench. It forced the players to have to move away due to how bad it smelled.

This ended up causing a 15-minute delay as the court staff had to clean it up.

During the delay, players on both teams were both laughing and grossed out.

As for the game itself, Utah ended up coming away with the win, 123-105. It was a close game throughout before the Jazz pulled away in the fourth quarter. They outscored the Kings 39-25 to pull out the victory.

Donovan Mitchell led the way with 26 points and five rebounds while Rudy Gobert wasn’t far behind with 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, and Hassan Whiteside also finished with double figures to help the Jazz get the win.

For the Kings, their struggles continued as they fell to 6-11 overall. Richaun Holmes led the team in scoring with 22 points, while Harrison Barnes was right behind him with 18 points.

Sacramento is now 12th in the Western Conference as it’s now lost seven of eight.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.