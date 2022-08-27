Look: NBA Fans Are Furious With What Gilbert Arenas Said

PHOENIX - DECEMBER 19: Gilbert Arenas #0 of the Washington Wizards drinks water during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on December 19, 2009 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Wizards 121-95. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas made headlines for his comment about Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Arenas doesn't believe the Greek Freak knows how to be a great player at this point in his career - despite some suggesting he's the best player in the league. The former Washington Wizards star didn't want to hear it.

“He doesn’t understand how to be great, how to be great, how to train his body," Arenas said. "I’m looking at the stats ‘Oh, he’s playing 32 minutes, 34 minutes…’ I’m sorry, but to be here you have to train your body to at least 38 minutes of above. LeBron played 37 minutes at 37. Iverson was playing 43 minutes.”

Naturally, fans were surprised.

"A guy like Gilbert Arenas saying Giannis doesn’t know how to be great is so wild man lmao," one fan said.

"Son Gilbert Arenas not in Giannis stratosphere let’s knock it off man," said another.

What do you think of Arenas' comments?