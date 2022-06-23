Look: NBA Fans Not Happy With 'Pick Is In' News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 29: A general view of the board after the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on July 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

As life moves on, sports fans have begun to learn that nothing is sacred - at least not in the era of endorsements and sponsorships.

The basketball world learned that harsh reality on Thursday afternoon. Just hours before the 2022 NBA draft kicks off, fans learned what they'll be hearing with a pick is in.

Instead of the normal soundbite, fans will be forced to listen to the State Farm jingle. No, seriously. According to a report from the Sports Business Journal, the State Farm jingle will be played when a team enters its pick.

Needless to say, fans are not thrilled with the news.

"Removing the #NBADraft "Pick is in" Jingle?! Well that does it..." one fan said.

Fans are directing their frustrations to NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

"david stern wouldnt let this s*** happen," one fan said.

"Adam Silver is now the worst commissioner in the history of sports," another fan said.

The 2022 NBA draft kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.