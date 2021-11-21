Look: NBA Game’s Crazy Score Is Going Viral

The Minnesota Timberwolves are posting a score that makes you do a double-take at the NBA ticker.

On Saturday night, Minnesota put it on the Grizz. At one point, the T’Wolves led by 40.

The cartoonish blowout made its rounds on social media and had NBA Twitter talking.

The beatdown is so bad even the Timberwolves themselves had to chip in.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are leading by 42 points. — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 21, 2021

They’ve got it cooking in Minnesota tonight. Three of the teams starters have scored 20 or more points thus far.

The Timberwolves big three of D’Angelo Russell, Karl Anthony Towns, and Anthony Edwards have led the way on some highly efficient shooting percentages.

To this point, Russell leads the way with 28 points, five assists, and four boards. Edwards and Towns have added 23 and 21, respectively.

Don’t let the 6-9 record fool you, Minnesota has some talent. Anthony Edwards is going to be a star in the NBA and Towns and Russell have proven themselves to be All-Star level talents.

Through three quarters the Timberwolves seem to have this one all but wrapped up. The team’s next game is in NOLA against the Pelicans.