Look: NBA Jersey Is Going Viral For Sexual Reference

CHARLOTTE, NC - APRIL 29: A general view of the game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets during game six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Time Warner Cable Arena on April 29, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On Thursday, NBA teams around the league unveiled their City Edition uniforms. Unfortunately for the Charlotte Hornets, they're being made fun of for their new look.

The Hornets' new uniforms say "CLT" on the front. It's supposed to be an abbreviation for Charlotte.

So far, basketball fans have been saying the "CLT" on the Hornets' City Edition jersey looks like a slang term for a part of a woman's anatomy.

"Who gives final approval of this stuff," one person said.

Another person tweeted, "This jersey is hilarious."

"Interesting choice to put CLT on the jersey" a third fan commented.

The Hornets' alternate jerseys will be worn for 10 home games and nine road games.

Charlotte fans will have to brace themselves for a lot of inappropriate jokes over the next few months.

If people can overlook the sexual references that are being made, they'd realize that Charlotte's new uniform combo is pretty sweet.