Look: NBA Player Calls Out LeBron James On CNN

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is vaccinated, but he’s not encouraging the rest of the league to do so. James has made it clear that he doesn’t believe he should be speaking out on this issue, despite being incredibly vocal on a number of other non-basketball issues.

“I don’t talk about other people and what they should do,” James said. “We’re talking about individual bodies. We’re not talking about something political or racism or police brutality. I don’t think I personally should get involved in what other people do for their bodies and livelihoods.

“I know what I did for me and my family … But as far as speaking for everybody and their individualities and things they want to do, that’s not my job.”

Of course, we’re in a pandemic, and everyone’s decision impacts the rest of the world.

Over the weekend, veteran NBA big man Enes Kanter was asked if he was surprised by James’ stance. Kanter admitted that he was disappointed by James’ lack of encouragement for those around him.

The NBA is above a 90 percent vaccination rate, though some notable players, including Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal, are believed to be holding out.

The league’s season is set to begin less than a month.