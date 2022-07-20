Look: NBA Player Mocked LeBron James In Game Of Charades

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 1, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Just about everyone in the entire world has an opinion about LeBron James. But for one active NBA player, it's clear that LeBron isn't the highest and the mightiest.

In a recent media appearance for Nesiaukite Live in his native Lithuania, New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas was playing a game of charades. When he got tasked with impersonating LeBron, he had an interesting reaction.

Valanciunas started wiping his eyes like he was crying and pretended to be hit in the head by a basketball. Stunningly, the show host figured out that it was LeBron within 30 seconds.

The clip has gone viral with over 35,000 views. As you'd expect, there's a lot of vitriolic comments directed at both Valanciunas and LeBron.

LeBron James is hardly above reproach as an NBA player. Despite winning four NBA titles and standing on the cusp of breaking the NBA scoring record, his playoff failures have often been more noteworthy than his breakthroughs.

We probably won't be able to fully appreciate the totality of LeBron's career until after he retires. Maybe even long after he retires.

Jonas Valanciunas may be laughing at LeBron now, but he may come to change his stance on the Lakers superstar in the years to come.

Do you think Valanciunas hates LeBron, or is he just having a little fun in this video here?