Look: NBA Player Recruiting The 'Fake' Klay Thompson

Before Klay Thompson scored 21 points in a Game 5 victory Monday night, an imposter walked past security and onto Chase Center's court.

YouTuber Dawson Gurley, also known as "Fake Klay Thompson," said the Warriors banned him for life for trespassing, though he said he never claimed to be Thompson and went through multiple layers of security without getting stopped.

Though the stadium's employees didn't catch his deception, Patrick Beverley has taken notice. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard recruited the look-alike for when they host the Warriors next season.

"Ayo Fake Klay when the Timberwolves play Golden State next season, we need you on the Floor at Target Center gang," Beverley wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

Gurley responded, "I'll be there Pat."

There could be some competition for Fake Klay's services. Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai also encouraged the fake three-time champion to reunite with fake former teammate Kevin Durant.

Gurley has pretended to be Thompson before, but he'll now have to exclusively conduct that act on the road. The Warriors confirmed his lifetime ban, saying he "impersonated a Warriors player in a deliberate attempt to access unauthorized areas within Chase Center."