Look: NBA Player's Wife Broke The New Of His Free Agency Deal

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 20: A general view before Game Six of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum on July 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

You can't trust every self-proclaimed "NBA insider" at a time where the free agency frenzy is in full swing. But one person is about as reliable a source as you'll find given her proximity to the player.

On Thursday, Renae Ingles - wife of free agent forward Joe Ingles - announced that her husband has agreed to a deal. Per her "Breaking News," Ingles is signing a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

"BREAKING NEWS: Sources very close to free agent @Joeingles7 can confirm that he has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. CEO of the house, Renae Ingles, is thrilled for Joe and their family. Joe himself, is said to be very bucking happy," Renae Ingles wrote.

Ingles played 45 games for the Utah Jazz this past season. He averaged 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game before being ruled out of the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

Born in Australia, Joe Ingles was a star for the South Dragons before parlaying his success into playing in Europe. He played one year for Granada then three years with Barcelona, during which he won two Spanish League titles.

After one strong season with Maccabi Tel-Aviv under David Blatt, the Utah Jazz gave him a chance.

In eight seasons for the Jazz, Ingles has appeared in 590 games, averaging 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Will Joe Ingles be an impact player for the Jazz?