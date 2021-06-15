Look: NBA Releases Draft Combine Participants List

For a few teams, the NBA postseason is still in full swing. But for the rest, it’s time to start looking towards next year’s crop of prospective talent.

On Tuesday evening, NBA insider Shams Charania released the full list of participants for the 2021 NBA Draft Combine.

2021 NBA Draft Combine (June 21-27) participants revealed: pic.twitter.com/lG1mG0gPyW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2021

The list consists of 69 players, most of whom are coming out of the NCAA. There are four participating players from last season’s national championship game: three from the winning Baylor squad (Davion Mitchell, Jared Butler, Matthew Mayer) and one from runner-up Gonzaga (Corey Kispert).

Four more players will also join the combine ranks from the NBA G-League Ignite, a developmental basketball team formed to give an alternate route from the college game. Former high school standouts Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Daishen Nix and Isiah Todd are all expected to be drafted before next season (Green and Kuminga projected top five).

The combine pool also consists of two foreign league players: Ariel Hukporti of Lithuania and Roko Prkacin of Croatia. Both are projected second-round picks.

The 2021 NBA Draft Combine will tip off June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.