Look: NBA Star Is In Frances Tiafoe's Box At US Open
Frances Tiafoe had some big name support for Monday's US Open match.
As the Hyattsville, Maryland native took on tennis legend Rafael Nadal in the Round of 16, Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal was in the box to cheer him on.
Fans enjoyed seeing Beal show love.
"Lol I thought this was him but wasn’t sure," one viewer laughed.
"Tiafoe fighting hard too," another fan said.
"I knew that was Beal. Supporting our hometown great at the US Open. That’s a real one right there," another tweeted.
The 24-year-old Tiafoe finds himself up 2 sets to 1, with things noted at 3-3 in the fourth.