Look: NBA Star Is In Frances Tiafoe's Box At US Open

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 31: Frances Tiafo of The United States plays a backhand in their mens singles first round match against Steve Johnson of The United States on day two of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on May 31, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images) Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Frances Tiafoe had some big name support for Monday's US Open match.

As the Hyattsville, Maryland native took on tennis legend Rafael Nadal in the Round of 16, Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal was in the box to cheer him on.

Fans enjoyed seeing Beal show love.

"Lol I thought this was him but wasn’t sure," one viewer laughed.

"Tiafoe fighting hard too," another fan said.

"I knew that was Beal. Supporting our hometown great at the US Open. That’s a real one right there," another tweeted.

The 24-year-old Tiafoe finds himself up 2 sets to 1, with things noted at 3-3 in the fourth.