Look: NBA Star Reacts To Seeing Prince William, Princess Kate

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 16: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics looks on during Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images) Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise visit to the TD Garden on Wednesday night, sitting courtside for an NBA matchup between the Heat and Celtics.

After the game, Boston star Jaylen Brown was asked about playing in front of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Brown wasn't too concerned about the royalty in the building to watch him play.

"It was just a regular game to me," he said.

Brown was locked in during last night's 134-121 win over the Heat. The star forward finished the game with 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

He clearly wasn't too focused on the Celtics' royal visitors.

Brown and the Celtics currently hold the best record in the NBA at 18-4.