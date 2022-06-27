Look: NBA Star Reacts To The Brittney Griner Decision

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner got more bad news on Monday with regards to her detention in Russia.

A Russian court extended her detention for six more months as her trial is set to get underway on Friday.

A lot of NBA players weren't pleased with the decision. Jaden Ivey especially wasn't and took to Twitter to give his reaction to the news.

Griner's trial is set to start on Jul. 1 in Russia as she's been charged with large-scale transportation of drugs. If she's convicted, she will face up to 10 years in a Russian prison.

She's been in custody for over 100 days after Russian officials found hashish oil in her luggage.

The U.S. State Department has been trying to get Griner home for the last several weeks. They still see the case as a "top priority."

Hopefully, Griner will be able to return to the United States as soon as possible.